UFC Fight Night 271 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 271 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 271 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 28th in Seattle, Washington.

In the main event former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya who returns after a year out looking to rebound from three losses in a row. To do so he’ll have to beat Joe Pyfer, who by way of contrast is on a three-fight winning streak.

Former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso suffered a loss in her only UFC fight last year and now moves on to fight Maycee Barber, who has amassed a seven-fight winning streak over the past 4-and-a-half years.

Michael Chiesa has marked this event to be his retirement fight, despite being on a three-fight winning streak. He was originally supposed to face Carlston Harris, but now goes up against late replacement Niko Price instead, who has lost five of his last six fights.

Julian Erosa went 1-1 in the Octagon last year and now fights the debuting Lerryan Douglas, who arrives from the Contender Series with a 13-5 career record.

The undefeated Mansur Abdul-Malik has three wins and a draw in the UFC so far as he now locks horns with Yousri Belgaroui, who won his UFC debut by TKO back in October of last year.

Terrance McKinney comes in off a submission loss to open the main card against Kyle Nelson, who won his only fight last year.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 271 card below.

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer
Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber
Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price
Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

Prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev
Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune
Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes
Ricky Simón vs. Adrian Yañez
Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil
Zhu Kangjie vs. Márcio Barbosa

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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