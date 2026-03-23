UFC Fight Night 271 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 271 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 28th in Seattle, Washington.



In the main event former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya who returns after a year out looking to rebound from three losses in a row. To do so he’ll have to beat Joe Pyfer, who by way of contrast is on a three-fight winning streak.



Former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso suffered a loss in her only UFC fight last year and now moves on to fight Maycee Barber, who has amassed a seven-fight winning streak over the past 4-and-a-half years.



Michael Chiesa has marked this event to be his retirement fight, despite being on a three-fight winning streak. He was originally supposed to face Carlston Harris, but now goes up against late replacement Niko Price instead, who has lost five of his last six fights.



Julian Erosa went 1-1 in the Octagon last year and now fights the debuting Lerryan Douglas, who arrives from the Contender Series with a 13-5 career record.



The undefeated Mansur Abdul-Malik has three wins and a draw in the UFC so far as he now locks horns with Yousri Belgaroui, who won his UFC debut by TKO back in October of last year.



Terrance McKinney comes in off a submission loss to open the main card against Kyle Nelson, who won his only fight last year.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 271 card below.

Main Card



Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber

Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price

Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson



Prelims



Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev

Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune

Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes

Ricky Simón vs. Adrian Yañez

Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil

Zhu Kangjie vs. Márcio Barbosa