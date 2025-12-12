UFC On ESPN 73 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 73 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Brandon Royval (126) vs. Manel Kape (126)
Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145)
Cesar Almeida (186) vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (185.5)
Morgan Charriere (145.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (145.5)
Marcus Buchecha (251.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (243)
Lance Gibson Jr. (158.5) vs. King Green (158.5) – catchweight
Prelims
Tereza Bleda (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)
Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Isaac Thomson (146)
Yaroslav Amosov (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)
Steven Asplund (261) vs. Sean Sharaf (251)
Melissa Croden (136) vs. Luana Santos (136)
Allen Frye Jr. (242) vs. Guilherme Pat (238)