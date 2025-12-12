UFC On ESPN 73 Weigh-In Results And Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC On ESPN 73 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 73 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Brandon Royval (126) vs. Manel Kape (126)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145)

Cesar Almeida (186) vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Morgan Charriere (145.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (145.5)

Marcus Buchecha (251.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (243)

Lance Gibson Jr. (158.5) vs. King Green (158.5) – catchweight

Prelims

Tereza Bleda (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)

Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Isaac Thomson (146)

Yaroslav Amosov (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Steven Asplund (261) vs. Sean Sharaf (251)

Melissa Croden (136) vs. Luana Santos (136)

Allen Frye Jr. (242) vs. Guilherme Pat (238)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Revisits Francis Ngannou Situation And Addresses President Trump’s Claim Of 8-9 Title Fights

Dana White Revisits Francis Ngannou Situation And Addresses President Trump’s Claim Of 8-9 Title Fights

UFC: White House Event To Be A ‘Spectacle On Steroids’ With Sensational Fight Card

UFC: White House Event To Be A ‘Spectacle On Steroids’ With Sensational Fight Card

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira To Headline UFC Fight Night 266

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira To Headline UFC Fight Night 266

Joe Rogan Speaks Out In Support Of Jon Jones Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Joe Rogan Speaks Out In Support Of Jon Jones Fighting At UFC: White House Event

Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Francis Ngannou’s Response To Dana White’s Allegations Doesn’t Look Good

Alexander Volkanovski Brushes Aside Retirement Talk Heading Into 2026

Alexander Volkanovski Brushes Aside Retirement Talk Heading Into 2026

dummy-img

UFC On ESPN 73 Promo Video

Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us