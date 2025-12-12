UFC: White House Event To Be A ‘Spectacle On Steroids’ With Sensational Fight Card

Mark Shapiro, the head of the UFC’s parent company TKO Holdings Group has vowed that the UFC: White House event on June 14th next year will be a ‘spectacle on steroids’ that will be bigger than their one-of-a-kind, Emmy award-winning event at The Sphere in Las Vegas last year.



“What we’re trying to figure out right now is what we can and can’t do with that event, which is scheduled to take place on Flag Day — somebody’s birthday is that day as well,” Shapiro said at the UBS Globial Media and Communications Conference earlier this week. “It’s going to be a spectacle. If we thought the Sphere was a spectacle, this is a spectacle on steroids.

“We’re getting requests, I’m not even talking about people who want to buy tickets because that won’t be available. There will be no ticket sales. It will hurt us financially but what this will do for brand, reach, engagement, notoriety, press, earned media, advertiser interest, this is an absolute monster. We’re excited about it. Dana White and Hunter Campbell are hard at work at putting together a sensational fight card.”

Meanwhile, there’s still discussions over what President Trump’s involvement in the event will be on what will also mark his 80th birthday.



“Don’t know yet what the president’s involvement will be but judging from the draw day with World Cup, clearly he’s willing to get involved with those sports that he loves and take place on U.S. soil, not to mention the 250th birthday celebration of the United States,” Shapiro said.

“It’s going to be gangbuster and we’re just trying to understand structurally how we can do it and set it up, what we’ve got to build in and replace the soil and the sod and what we can sell from an advertiser standpoint. The only thing we do know at this point is it is happening and there won’t be ticket sales.”

One final piece of information is that it’s been suggested there’s a chance that the fighter’s walk-ins could actually go through the Oval Office, though that’s far from being official at this early stage.