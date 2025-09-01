At the ripe old age of 48, Chael Sonnen competed against grappling ace Craig Jones at CJI 2 on Sunday night, and it’s fair to say it didn’t go his way.
After taking Jones down, Sonnen found himself caught up in a buggy choke, and was quickly taking an impromptu nap.
However, he soon came too and arrange to get a second bite at the cherry, only for history to repeat itself as Jones once again secured the buggy choke and slept him for a second time.
This time when he woke up Sonnen attempted to turn the match-up into a best-of-five, but ref John McCarthy stopped laughing long enough to wave off the contest for his own good.
Check out the footage below.
Watch Chael Sonnen Get Slept Twice By Craig Jones In BJJ Match
