Watch Chael Sonnen Get Slept Twice By Craig Jones In BJJ Match

At the ripe old age of 48, Chael Sonnen competed against grappling ace Craig Jones at CJI 2 on Sunday night, and it’s fair to say it didn’t go his way.

After taking Jones down, Sonnen found himself caught up in a buggy choke, and was quickly taking an impromptu nap.

However, he soon came too and arrange to get a second bite at the cherry, only for history to repeat itself as Jones once again secured the buggy choke and slept him for a second time.

This time when he woke up Sonnen attempted to turn the match-up into a best-of-five, but ref John McCarthy stopped laughing long enough to wave off the contest for his own good.

Check out the footage below.

