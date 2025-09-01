Watch Chael Sonnen Get Slept Twice By Craig Jones In BJJ Match

At the ripe old age of 48, Chael Sonnen competed against grappling ace Craig Jones at CJI 2 on Sunday night, and it’s fair to say it didn’t go his way.



After taking Jones down, Sonnen found himself caught up in a buggy choke, and was quickly taking an impromptu nap.



However, he soon came too and arrange to get a second bite at the cherry, only for history to repeat itself as Jones once again secured the buggy choke and slept him for a second time.



This time when he woke up Sonnen attempted to turn the match-up into a best-of-five, but ref John McCarthy stopped laughing long enough to wave off the contest for his own good.



Check out the footage below.

