Alexander Volkanovski’s Latest Comedy Skit Sees Him Moonlighting As A Musician

By Ross Cole

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has gone viral in the past with videos showing his more comedic side, and ahead of his comeback title fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this weekend he’s at it again. This time he’s masquerading as a musician, complete with long flowing locks of hair in true rock god fashion, ...

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has gone viral in the past with videos showing his more comedic side, and ahead of his comeback title fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this weekend he’s at it again.

This time he’s masquerading as a musician, complete with long flowing locks of hair in true rock god fashion, and you can check out the full video for yourselves below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Alexander Volkanovski Understands Why People Have Doubts Ahead Of His Comeback At UFC 314

