UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has gone viral in the past with videos showing his more comedic side, and ahead of his comeback title fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this weekend he’s at it again.
This time he’s masquerading as a musician, complete with long flowing locks of hair in true rock god fashion, and you can check out the full video for yourselves below.
Alexander Volkanovski’s Latest Comedy Skit Sees Him Moonlighting As A Musician
