Alexandre Pantoja Submits Kai Kara-France In 3rd Round At UFC 317

Alexandre Pantoja made another successful defense of the flyweight title at UFC 317 tonight with a dominant victory over Kai Kara-France that culminated in a rear-naked choke finish in the third round.



Round One

Right hand for Pantoja. Pantoja applying a lot of pressure here with strikes and then transitions to a takedown. Kara-France trying to escape, but unable to as Pantoja gets the back and locks in his body-triangle.



Pantoja with plenty of time to work in the opening round. A few punches to the head and then body from Pantoja with significant power.



Kara-France trying to turn into Pantoja and the champ responds by trying for a rear-naked choke. He gives up on that attempt. Pantoja now transitioning to an arm-triangle attempt on top, but Kara-France manages to survive that.



Pantoja in half-guard now. 90 seconds to go in the the round. Pantoja focusing more on control now with the round already secured in his favor. Late in the round Pantoja takes Kara-France’s back and tries for a rear-naked choke, but can’t quite sink it in.



Round Two



One-two for Pantoja. Punch and a nice body behind it from the champ. Inside leg kick for Kara-France. Another body kick for Pantoja.



Now a punch and two low kicks from Pantoja. Pantoja charges forward with a punch, low kick and then another flurry upstairs into a takedown to bring Kara-France back down.



Kara-France able to stand back up as Pantoja presses him into the cage. Kara-France breaks free. Pantoja with a combo, but less steam behind it this time. Kara-France with a jab.



Pantoja threatens with a head kick attempt. Now it’s Kara-France trying to work for a takedown and goes to the cage as he tries to complete it. Pantoja turns into him though and then they disengage.



Right hand for Pantoja. Body punch from Kara-France. Well-timed knee from Pantoja to the body. Punch for Kara-France. Push kick from Pantoja.



Round Three

Pantoja surges forward with punches and a kick to the body. He keeps coming forward and Kara-France lands a counter. Now Pantoja clinches up and works around to the back as he works towards another takedown.



Pantoja able to drag Kara-France down onto him. Pantoja gets the body triangle locked in again. Pantoja suddenly sneaks in the rear-naked choke under Kara-France’s chin. It’s in tight, but Kara-France is trying desperately to hang on in there. There’s nothing he can do though and he’s forced to tap out at 1.55mins of the third round.



A convincing win for Pantoja then and that marks the fourth successful defense of his flyweight title, with Joshua Van announced afterwards as the next challenger following his thrilling win over Brandon Royval earlier on the main card.