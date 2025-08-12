Charles Oliveira Blasts Lightweight Stars For Ducking Him

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has accused other stars in the division of deliberately trying to duck fighting him.



The No.4 ranked Oliveira has ended up with a suitable opponent for his next fight in the end as he’s been scheduled to fight the No.10 placed Rafael Fiziev at UFC Fight Night 261 on October 11th, but it does sound like he was hoping to fight someone a little higher up the ladder.



“None of them would come here to fight in Brazil… I was offered names and they didn’t even want it,” Oliveira said in a new interview with Ag.Fight. “So today when you release this, these guys will tweet ‘Coward! I wanted it, he didn’t want it’. But it’s a lie, my whole life it’s been like this. They poke around, talk s—t from the other side. When I say, ‘Come on, I’m here,’ they take it and run the other way…



“Topuria just beat me… Arman is waiting for a title fight, Justin Gaethje said he’ll only fight for the belt. Max Holloway broke his hand. Dustin Poirier is retired…”



Oliveira then went on to single out Dan Hooker in particular for not agreeing to fight him.



“[Hooker] is also just talking for a long time,” Oliveira continued. “This soap opera, you already know, it’s been going on for years. He talked and talked and talked, and it never happened. So really, it’s all talk. That’s the reality. He talked a lot of nonsense. A guy who speaks a lot of nonsense on the internet, but when he’s called, he doesn’t go.”