Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci Set For UFC 318

Amanda Ribas’ next fight will be against Tabatha Ricci at UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19th.



The 31-year-old Ribas is coming off back-to-back defeats, having lost out to Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision last year and then being finished with an armbar submission by Mackenzie Dern at the start of this year.



That leaves Ribas with just three wins from her last eight fights, but she still holds down the No.7 spot on the strawweight rankings heading into her next fight.



Ribas will now take on the 30-year-old Ricci, who was beaten on the scorecards by Yan Xiaonan late last year.



However, Ricci had beaten Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill by decision earlier in 2024, leaving her placed No.10 in the division at the moment and with an overall 6-3 record in the Octagon.



Ribas vs. Ricci joins a UFC 318 card that will be headlined by a fight for the symbolic ‘BMF’ title as current champion Max Holloway takes on the retiring Dustin Poirier, while Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen is also scheduled for the event.