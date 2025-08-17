Michael Page Defeats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC 319

Michael ‘Venom’ Page showed off his striking prowess against Jared Cannonier tonight at UFC 319 and was also able to survive on the mat in the final five minutes to secure a unanimous decision win.



Round One

Jab lads for Page. Body punches for him. He avoids a hard punch coming his way. Side kick to the body from MVP, but Cannonier counters by trying for a takedown. Page defending against it though as they work against the cage.



Page able to break free and back to striking range. Side-to-side movement from Page and Cannonier lands a kick.



Fast right hand from MVP drops Cannonier, but he gets back up quickly and back to it. Page showboating now. He tries for another big power punch, but Cannonier ducks under and clinches up, driving him to the cage.



Page trying to reverse the position, but not quite able to. Knees to the inside of the thigh from Cannonier. Cannonier trying to force him to the mat, but it’s not happening so far. Late in the round Page is able to push him away.



Round Two



Another right hand connects for Page to start the second round. Inside leg kick for Cannonier. That right hand gets through again.



Cannonier trying to close the distance and manages to land a low kick. Page with a flurry of punches down the pipe and that knocks Cannonier off-balance to the mat, though only for a moment.



Lots of movement from MVP to leave Cannonier chasing shadows. Page ducks a power punch and a head kick too. Cannonier lands the calf kick though.



Cannonier clinches up and presses Page into the cage. Nice trip from Cannonier finally gets MVP to the mat, but he works back to his feet quickly. Cannonier remains clinched up though.



Page gets away. He steers clear of a few punches, but then Cannonier is straight back into the clinch against the cage and landing a few knees to the thigh. Knee to the body from Cannonier.



Round Three



Page whips out his jab. Now a low kick for him. Flurry from him, but doesn’t connect this time.



Glancing punch from Page and then just narrowly avoids the return-fire. Page loads up on a punch, but misses and slips, enabling Cannonier to work a takedown and secure top position away from the cage.



Cannonier in half-guard and heavy on top, then passes to full-mount. Three minutes to go. Page trying to scramble as Cannonier loads up for ground-and-pound, but can’t break free. He does get Cannonier back to half-guard though.



Elbow strike lands for Cannonier. Shoulder pressure from Cannonier. Page trying to wriggle out, but nothing doing. Cannonier starts to work on a kimura attempt, but can’t get the leverage he needs.



Cannonier switches up now for an arm-triangle choke, but Page defends that too. He does stop Page from getting back up though. A few light punches upstairs. Now a good elbow.



30 second to go. Page avoids another incoming elbow. Punch lands for Cannonier, but he’ll be disappointed he didn’t get more offense in before the fight ends.



Decision



Page outclassed Cannonier on the feet in the first two rounds, dropping him twice along the way, and though Cannonier did spend much of the third round on top it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Page wins by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).