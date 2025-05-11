Belal Muhammad Suffered Multiple Facial Injuries During Title Loss To Jack Della Maddalena

Dana White has revealed that Belal Muhammad suffered multiple injuries during his unanimous decision title loss to Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 on Saturday night.



“What a war!!” White wrote on social media after the main event alongside a photo of Muhammad’s battle-torn face. “Broken nose, orbital, and split lip #respect.”



Muhammad’s ‘split lip’ was more gruesome than it first sounds, while he has also had to contend with a cut to his cheek too after being blasted by a big knee to the face in the final round.



Muhammad didn’t stick around for a post-fight interview in the Octagon after his defeat, but he has since made a brief statement online.



“Allahs plan is the best plan Alhamdillah for everything Thankyou to all my supporters I been here before and I’ll be back,” Muhammad wrote in the aftermath of the event.

The defeat brought an end to the 36-year-old Muhammad’s 11-fight unbeaten stretch in the UFC over the past six years, while the 28-year-old Maddalena has now extended his UFC run to a perfect 8-0, and now has the welterweight title wrapped around his waist to show for it.