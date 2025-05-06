Benoit Saint Denis Now Fights Kyle Prepolec At UFC 315 This Weekend

After Benoit Saint Denis’ original opponent Joel Alvarez was forced out of this weekend’s UFC 315 event in Monetreal, Canada due to an injury, he has now agreed to fight late replacement Kyle Prepolec instead.

No.7 ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot had claimed yesterday that the No.13 placed BSD had turned down his offer to step in as a late replacement, leading to doubts as to whether he would remain on the card.



However, he’s instead agreed to fight a Canadian veteran in the 35-year-old Prepolec, who had a brief run in the UFC back in 2019, suffering unanimous decision losses to Nordine Taleb and Austin Hubbard on home soil before being released.



Prepolec has since continued to compete on the Canadian regional circuit, putting together a 4-1 run that takes his overall career record to 18-8.



Now Prepolec gets another opportunity to compete in the Octagon on less than a week’s notice, going up against the 29-year-old Saint Denis, who made a name for himself with an impressive five-fight winning streak between 2022-2023 that saw him finish all of his opponents.



However, BSD’s ascent up the rankings was then halted after a KO loss to Dustin Poirier in March of last year, which was then followed by a TKO defeat against Renato Moicano that September.



Saint Denis vs. Prepolec is currently slated to feature on the main PPV card of this weekend’s UFC 315 event, which will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, with a women’s flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot serving as the co-main event.



