Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling Set For UFC Fight Night 257 Co-Main Event

By Ross Cole

A featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will take co-main event duties at the upcoming UFC FIght Night 257 event in Shanghai, China on August 23rd. The 34-year-old Ortega’s last fight was against Diego Lopes at the Noche UFC event at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September, suffering a unanimous decision loss. ...

A featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will take co-main event duties at the upcoming UFC FIght Night 257 event in Shanghai, China on August 23rd.

The 34-year-old Ortega’s last fight was against Diego Lopes at the Noche UFC event at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

Earlier in the year Ortega had defeated Yair Rodriguez via an arm-triangle choke, but looking through a slightly broader lens, the former title contender has only won two of his last six fights.

The 35-year-old Sterling had a long and successful run at bantamweight that saw him go on a nine-fight winning streak, while winning the title and defending the belt three times.

However, after a TKO loss to Sean O’Malley saw him lose the title he then decided to move up to featherweight, and started with a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 last year, but lost on the scorecards to Movsar Evloev at the end of last year.

Ortega vs. Sterling joins a UFC Fight Night 257 as the lead-in to a light-heavyweight main event that will see Johny Walker fight Zhang Mingyang as the promotion returns to Shanghai for the first time in over seven years.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Booked For UFC 318

Kevin Holland’s busy 2025 schedule looks set to continue with another fight booked, this time against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318 in New Orleans ...

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling Set For UFC Fight Night 257 Co-Main Event

A featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will take co-main event duties at the upcoming UFC FIght Night 257 event in Shanghai, ...

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Set For UFC Fight Night 257

A light-heavyweight fight between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang has been unveiled as the headliner for UFC Fight Night 257 in Shanghai, China on ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United