Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling Set For UFC Fight Night 257 Co-Main Event

A featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will take co-main event duties at the upcoming UFC FIght Night 257 event in Shanghai, China on August 23rd.

The 34-year-old Ortega’s last fight was against Diego Lopes at the Noche UFC event at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September, suffering a unanimous decision loss.



Earlier in the year Ortega had defeated Yair Rodriguez via an arm-triangle choke, but looking through a slightly broader lens, the former title contender has only won two of his last six fights.



The 35-year-old Sterling had a long and successful run at bantamweight that saw him go on a nine-fight winning streak, while winning the title and defending the belt three times.



However, after a TKO loss to Sean O’Malley saw him lose the title he then decided to move up to featherweight, and started with a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 last year, but lost on the scorecards to Movsar Evloev at the end of last year.



Ortega vs. Sterling joins a UFC Fight Night 257 as the lead-in to a light-heavyweight main event that will see Johny Walker fight Zhang Mingyang as the promotion returns to Shanghai for the first time in over seven years.