Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev Headlines UFC Fight Night 261 In Brazil

A lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Rafael Fiziev will headline UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11th.



The 35-year-old former lightweight titleholder Oliveira is coming off a 1st round knockout loss against Ilia Topuria in their fight for the vacant title at UFC 317 in June.



In the past three years the No.4 ranked Oliveira has also TKO’d Beneil Dariush and convincingly beaten Michael Chandler on the scorecards, while suffering a submission loss to Islam Makhachev in another title fight, as well as a split-decision defeat against Arman Tsarukyan.



Now Oliveira will take on the 32-year-old Fiziev, whose unanimous decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in June ended a three-fight losing slump that had seen him lose twice to Justin Gaethje, as well as suffer a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot due to a torn ACL that kept him out of action for a year-and-a-half.



Oliveira vs. Fiziev is the only fight so far announced for a UFC FIght Night 261 card that will be the first ‘Fight Night’ event to be held in Rio in a decade, with the city more commonly hosting pay-per-view shows, such as last year’s UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg event.