Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Colby Covington has admitted that UFC Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev could potentially walk through the rest of the competition in his weight class.



“I mean, you’re gonna have to be able to stop his takedowns,” Covington told Red Corner MMA when asked if anyone can beat him at 185lbs. “You’re gonna have to be able to strike with him and stop his takedowns, get him tired in that department.



“Obviously, the most worthy contender is Nassourdine Imavov,” Covington continued. “That’s the fight that needs to happen. And he needs to see if he can get through that test before we start talking about him (Chimaev) being unbeatable.”

That being said, Covington believes that the bar has been set very high in terms of the skill-set required to get the better of the undefeated champion.



“I mean, to beat him, you’re going to have to wrestle into him and defensively have insane sprawls and insane down blocking defense and, stop his takedowns and make a striking fight like Gilbert Burns did, or have such good jiu-jitsu and striking that you can counteract one another. Unless you, you know, you threaten him with submissions or take down defense, he’s just going to be walking through that division.”