Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Colby Covington Warns That Khamzat Chimaev Could Walk Through Middleweight Division

Colby Covington has admitted that UFC Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev could potentially walk through the rest of the competition in his weight class.

“I mean, you’re gonna have to be able to stop his takedowns,” Covington told Red Corner MMA when asked if anyone can beat him at 185lbs. “You’re gonna have to be able to strike with him and stop his takedowns, get him tired in that department.

“Obviously, the most worthy contender is Nassourdine Imavov,” Covington continued. “That’s the fight that needs to happen. And he needs to see if he can get through that test before we start talking about him (Chimaev) being unbeatable.”

That being said, Covington believes that the bar has been set very high in terms of the skill-set required to get the better of the undefeated champion.

“I mean, to beat him, you’re going to have to wrestle into him and defensively have insane sprawls and insane down blocking defense and, stop his takedowns and make a striking fight like Gilbert Burns did, or have such good jiu-jitsu and striking that you can counteract one another. Unless you, you know, you threaten him with submissions or take down defense, he’s just going to be walking through that division.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Khamzat Chimaev Pushing For Alex Pereira Fight At UFC: White House Event

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba Set For UFC Fight Night 269

Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Colby Covington Says UFC Can Remove Him From 170lb Rankings After Dana White Snub

Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Have Paved Way For Paddy Pimblett To Be Champion

Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Have Paved Way For Paddy Pimblett To Be Champion

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci Added To UFC Fight Night 272

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Vitor Petrino vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Booked For UFC Fight Night 269

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green Set For UFC Fight Night 268

Paddy Pimblett And Dan Hooker Trash Talk Quickly Turns Ugly

Paddy Pimblett And Dan Hooker Trash Talk Quickly Turns Ugly

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us