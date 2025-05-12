Dana White Lookin’ For A fight – Tampa Video

By Ross Cole

Dana White has released a new episode of his ‘Lookin’ For A fight’ series, this time from Tampa, and you can watch it in full below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

