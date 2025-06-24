Dana White Says Tom Aspinall’s First Title Defense Could Be In NYC

By Ross Cole

With Jon Jones now retired and Tom Aspinall installed as the heavyweight champion, Dana White is now preparing for talks with the star to establish when he’ll make the first defense of his title. “Tomorrow starts International Fight Week [and] I’ll be back in Vegas tonight,” White told Bloody Elbow. “Tom will be there all ...

With Jon Jones now retired and Tom Aspinall installed as the heavyweight champion, Dana White is now preparing for talks with the star to establish when he’ll make the first defense of his title.

“Tomorrow starts International Fight Week [and] I’ll be back in Vegas tonight,” White told Bloody Elbow. “Tom will be there all next week.

“So, we’ll sit down with him, see what he’s thinking, what he wants to do. He’s been great through this whole thing and literally said, ‘I’ll fight whoever you guys tell me to fight. I’m ready to go.’ I’m looking forward to the Tom Aspinall era.”

White went on to confirm that a UFC pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City that’s expected to take place in November could well prove to be the landing spot for what’s sure to be one of the biggest fights of year.

“Yeah, that’s what we were shooting for,” White said of Aspinall featuring on the Madison Square Garden card. “We were shooting for New York, yeah.

“We’ve got to figure out the rest of the year. Aspinall is going to land somewhere there, yeah.”

As yet there’s no official word on who the UFC intends to put against Aspinall, though former interim champ and current No.1 contender Ciryl Gane would appear to be the most likely option.

Others like the No.2 ranked Alexander Volkov and No.5 placed Jailton Almeida also a possibility, but the No.3 and no.4 ranked Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blayes are almost certain to be given the cold-shoulder for now given that Aspinall already KO’d them both in a combined time of 129 seconds in his last two Octagon appearances.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho To Headline UFC Fight Night 258

Leading middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris, France on September ...

Dana White Says Tom Aspinall’s First Title Defense Could Be In NYC

With Jon Jones now retired and Tom Aspinall installed as the heavyweight champion, Dana White is now preparing for talks with the star to ...

UFC 317 Embedded Episode 1

The UFC 317 Embedded series is underway ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas and you can watch the first episode below.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United