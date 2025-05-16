Deiveson Figueiredo Knee Injury Confirmed But Avoids Surgery

By Ross Cole

The injury that left Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo unable to continue in a headlining fight against Cory Sandagen earlier this month has been diagnosed as a tear to the anterolateral ligament in his knee. The two fighters legs had been tangled up during the 2nd round of the fight after a leg lock ...

The injury that left Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo unable to continue in a headlining fight against Cory Sandagen earlier this month has been diagnosed as a tear to the anterolateral ligament in his knee.

The two fighters legs had been tangled up during the 2nd round of the fight after a leg lock battle, and just when the danger seemed to be over Sandhagen shifted his position to land ground-and-pound and caused the injury.

“It’s very painful,” Figueiredo’s coach Alex Davis told MMA Fighting. “But he did not get finished. It was just a freak accident.”

The good news for the 37-year-old Figueiredo however is that the injury isn’t bad enough to require surgery, which will significantly reduce the amount of time he has to spend on the sidelines.

And according to Davis, the Brazilian veteran is “already asking to fight again,” as he looks to get back to winning ways following his losses to Sandhagen and Petr Yan in the past 7 months.

While things haven’t been going so well for Figueiredo lately, his campaign up at bantamweight did start promisingly enough with three wins in a row against respected opponents in Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon Vera, and as such he still remains ranked No.6 in the weight class.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Deiveson Figueiredo Knee Injury Confirmed But Avoids Surgery

The injury that left Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo unable to continue in a headlining fight against Cory Sandagen earlier this month has ...

Ilia Topuria And Islam Makhachev War Of Words After Fight Fails To Materialize

A much talked about lightweight title showdown Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria has been ruled out after Makhachev opted to vacate the belt in ...

Tatsuro Taira vs. Amir Albazi Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

A flyweight fight between Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi will headline UFC Fight Night 258 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on 2nd ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United