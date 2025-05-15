Derrick Lewis To Headline UFC Fight Night 257 Against Tallison Teixeira

Derrick Lewis will go up against Tallison Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 257 in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12th.



This will be the 40-year-old ‘Black Beast’s’ first fight since earning a 3rd round TKO victory over Rodrigo Nascimento almost exactly a year ago.



Lewis had lost four of his previous five fights however, with a TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima being overshadowed by defeats against the likes of Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich, Sergey Spivak and Jailton Almeida.



Despite that Lewis still holds the No.9 spot on the heavyweight rankings heading into his next fight against the 25-year-old Teixeira, who joined from the Contender series last year and made a successful start to his UFC career back in February with a 35 second TKO finish of Justin Tafa.

That extends Teixiera’s unbeaten career record so far to 8-0, with all 8 victories coming inside the first round.



Lewis vs. Teixeira fronts a UFC Fight Night 257 show that is still developing, but currently includes the likes of Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia, Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura and Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane.







