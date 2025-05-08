Dricus du Plessis Says Khamzat Chimaev Fight Will Be In 2-4 Months Time

Dana White recently confirmed that a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will happen next, and a new update from DDP sheds new light on roughly when it’s going to take place.



“So we have a date,” du Plessis said on the The Sias du Plessis Show. “But we have potential of two dates. I already agreed to both. A lot of people are saying, ‘Is it this year?’ Yes, 100 percent. It’s not far away. It’s not that far away. The announcement will be made soon. Me and the UFC, we’ve known. All these rumors that came out with injuries, I don’t know where it came from, it was ridiculous. I was like, OK, and I just left it for like a week and then I was like, ‘OK, everybody had their fun, now you’re all going to look stupid.’ We’ve already agreed on a date. That’s been a while ago.

“So I’m just waiting for the contract, but that’s the fight that’s happening. It’s going to be happening in the next couple of months, maximum four months. It’s going to happen one of these days. Nothing is signed, but I’ve already agreed to any date. Any date that they gave me, I said, ‘Cool. Ready. Let’s do it.’”

Du Plessis also went on to give his thoughts on Khabib, acknowledging that his “world class wrestling”, makes him a worthy opponent, but nonetheless still a beatable one.



“His wrestling is world class,” du Plessis said. “It’s phenomenal. But so is Israel Adesanya’s striking, right? So is Sean Strickland’s boxing. World class. Adesanya’s striking, world class, his kickboxing record speaks for itself. This is not striking, this is not wrestling, this is not grappling, this is MMA. And yes, I do think his wrestling is phenomenal, but when the night comes, it’s not about teaching him a lesson, it’s about proving once again that I will be the greatest of all-time and doing whatever I have to to prove that.

“Because yes, I know his wrestling is great, it is, 100 percent. He’s proven it. I mean, look at his performances, but you’re only as good as your opponent lets you and I won’t let you look good. I can let you look good, but I can’t let you win, unfortunately.”