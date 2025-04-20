Ex UFC Fighter Maurice Greene Appears In New Jordan Peele Produced Movie ‘Him’

The new horror movie ‘Him’ produced by Jordan Peele and starring Marlon Wayans features an unlikely appearance from ex-UFC heavyweight Maurice Greene.



‘Him’ is a sport-theme movie with a horror twist that follows an up-and-coming American Football player who suffers a potentially career-threatening injury, but is handed a lifeline when he’s invited to train at an isolated compound by a legendary quarterback.



It’s not clear how much of a role the 38-year-old Greene has to play in the movie, but it’s good to see him exploring other opportunities outside of fighting at this late stage in his career.



Greene originally arrived in the UFC after making it to the semi-finals of The Ultimate Fighter Season 28 back in 2018.



Known as ‘The Crochet Boss’ due to his unlikely hobby of making crochet in his spare time, Greene would go on to win his first three fights in the UFC, but struggled to maintain that form and eventually left in 2021 with an overall 4-4 run.



In the years since Greene has continued fighting, including a stint in the PFL promotion, winning three fights and losing another three, taking his overall career record to 12-9.



Greene can be seen in the trailer below at around the 1.20min mark.



