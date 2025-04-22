Ilia Topuria Critical Of Yair Rodriguez’s Fighting Style, But Praises Two Other Stars

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title earlier this year ruled out the possibility of him fighting one of the division’s leading contenders, Yair Rodriguez, but it seems that’s not a fight that interested ‘La Layenda’ anyway. Rodriguez may be a former interim 145lb titleholder whose known for his extremely creative striking ability and coming off ...

Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title earlier this year ruled out the possibility of him fighting one of the division’s leading contenders, Yair Rodriguez, but it seems that’s not a fight that interested ‘La Layenda’ anyway.

Rodriguez may be a former interim 145lb titleholder whose known for his extremely creative striking ability and coming off a convincing decision win over former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314, but apparently Topuria doesn’t rate his fighting style.

“I don’t know what to tell you about Yair Rodriguez. I’m not a big fan of him,” Topuria said on Joe Rogan’s podcast. “He’s the type of guy that you don’t even need to take him down, he goes to the ground himself. He’s like very spectacular the way he fights, the striking, the kicks he throws and all that, but I’m not a big fan of him.”

While the undefeated Topuria isn’t impressed by Rodriguez, he did reserve praise for the two featherweight legends who he just so happened to have KO’d last year.

“I’m a fan of Volk (Volkanovski) and Max Holloway,” Topuria said. “Actually, they were the smartest guys that I ever faced inside the octagon. I felt that they were smart. They had that fight IQ. They know how to fight.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Ilia Topuria Critical Of Yair Rodriguez’s Fighting Style, But Praises Two Other Stars

Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title earlier this year ruled out the possibility of him fighting one of the division’s leading contenders, Yair Rodriguez, ...

Carlos Prates Fires Back At ‘Boring Fighter’ Ian Garry

The war of words between this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 66 headliners is continuing in the build-up to the event with Carlos Prates branding ...

Tom Aspinall Teases Fight News Coming Soon But Says He’s Sworn To Secrecy

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has hinted that he knows who he will be fighting next, but that he’s not able to say ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United