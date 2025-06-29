Ilia Topuria KO’s Charles Oliveira To Become 155lb Champ At UFC 317

By Ross Cole

Ilia Topuria seized the vacant lightweight title tonight at UFC 317 with a 1st round knockout finish of Charles Oliveira.

Round One

The vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as the main event gets underway in Las Vegas!

Low kick for Oliveira to start. Punch over the top from Topuria. Low kicks from Oliveira. Oliveira strikes and Topuria catches him with a counter and may have opened up an early cut.

Oliveira clinches up and looks for a takedown. However, as he goes for it Topuria manages to end up on top. Oliveira works for a leg lock and Topuria has to focus on escaping that. He does so and then stands over Oliveira until the ref motions to stand the action back up.

Topuria with fast hands. Oliveira lands. Topuria lands a nice jab, then he steps in with a straight right that buckles Oliveira’s legs, with a hook following on the way down. A couple of hammerfists follow, but are unnecessary as Oliveira is already out cold. Another stunning knockout finish for Topuria at 2.27mins of the opening round!

That’s three UFC legends in a row that Topuria has now kO’d, and in the process has become a two-division champion to add his name to the list of all-time Octagon greats.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

