UFC 319 Countdown Video

By Ross Cole

Watch the full ‘UFC 319 Countdown’ show, featuring a closer look at the three biggest fights on the bill as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis fights Khamzat Chimaev in the main event, Lerone Murphy welcomes Bellator’s Aaron Pico to the Octagon and Geoff Neal goes up against Carlos Prates.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

