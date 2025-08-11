Watch the full ‘UFC 319 Countdown’ show, featuring a closer look at the three biggest fights on the bill as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis fights Khamzat Chimaev in the main event, Lerone Murphy welcomes Bellator’s Aaron Pico to the Octagon and Geoff Neal goes up against Carlos Prates.
Ross Cole
UFC 319 Countdown Video
