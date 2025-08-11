UFC Moving To Paramount+ In 2026 As It Ditches PPV Model

The UFC have struck a new broadcast deal in the United States worth $7 Billion that will see them move to Paramount+ from ESPN in 2026, which in a major change will also bring an end to the pay-per-view model.



The UFC’s owners TKO Group Holdings agreed to a seven-year deal with Paramount+ to make it the exclusive destination in the United States for all of the promotion’s events, which will be worth in the region of $1.1 billion a year, doubling the amount they earned for their previous deal with ESPN ($550 million per year).



Paramount+ will now air all 13 UFC numbered events per year and 30 ‘Fight Night’ cards as part of it’s existing subscription service, which currently ranges between $7.99 and $12.99, though it’s unclear what the price will be by the time 2026 arrives.



“This shift in distribution strategy will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and provide an important catalyst for driving engagement and further subscriber growth for Paramount+,” a press release said.



While this deal only covers the United States for now, the suggestion is that Paramount+ may also be looking to bring other countries into the fold when the opportunity arises.



“Paramount intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. as they become available in the future,” the statement reads.



Fans in the U.S. are already celebrating at the news as it means that they will no longer have to spend a whopping $79 per numbered UFC event (in addition to an ESPN+ subscription), meaning that they now stand to save a fortune every year.



“Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach,” said TKO President Mark Shapiro. “Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors; expanded premium inventory for global brand partners; and deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage.”



It was also revealed that a some select events will be broadcast live simultaneously on CBS.



“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark,” Paramount chairmain and CEO David Ellison said. “Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact. “Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.”



It should be noted that at this stage there is no indication of what will become of The Ultimate Fighter, The Contender Series and other additional UFC content.



