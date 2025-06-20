Jon Jones Not Interested In Fighting – ‘I’ve Punched And Kicked Enough People’

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has dropped the biggest hint yet that he’s not going to fight Tom Aspinall by claiming that he has no interest in fighting right now.



Jones made the claim on the Full Send podcast just days after Dana White claimed that the matter of Jones vs. Aspinall would finally be resolved within the next couple of weeks.



“I don’t want to say that I’m retired because fighting’s in my blood,” Jones said on Full Send. “Right now, I could really care less about fighting. I’ve been doing it my whole life at a very high level and when the itch comes back — and if it comes back — then I’ll do it with my whole heart, do it to the best of my abilities.

“But right now, I look around and realize what’s true, what’s real. I see the way people look at me and the way I make people feel and it’s an extraordinary thing. It’s a true blessing. Now my job is to serve that, give that to my fans, be reachable, touchable. Let them know what I have inside. That’s who I am right now. I’ve punched and kicked enough people.”

Jones went on to say that he doesn’t hold any ill-will towards interim champ Aspinall, who has been continually calling for a title showdown between the two.



“I think he’s awesome,” Jones said of Aspinall. “I think he should go on and have a wonderful career.

“No, I don’t think he needs me. I think when you want something bad enough and if you get it, it can be the worst thing that ever happened to you.”



Jones did however admit that he’s enjoyed stirring up the rumor-mill regarding whether he’s going to fight again or not, but reading between the lines it does just sound like he doesn’t want to risk his legacy against Aspinall.

“I love being the ultimate troll,” Jones acknowledged. “I’m in a spot right now where I’m really enjoying the fruits of my labor. All the hard work that I put in. He’s not in a position to excite me. It’s just the truth.

“Because if I whoop his ass, it’s going to be the next guy. There’s going to be a whole new fan base of somebody who everybody believes in. I’ve done this my whole adult life. I remember ‘Rampage’ fans years ago, Rashad [Evans] fans and Lyoto [Machida] fans, I’ve literally replayed this story so many times in my life.”