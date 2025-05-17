Melquizael Costa Beats Julian Erosa By Decision At UFC Fight Night 256

Melquizael Costa got the better of Julian Erosa on the scorecards after a back-and-forth battle tonight at UFC Fight Night 256.



Round One



Calf kick for Costa. Inside leg for him now and then Erosa responds with one of his own. Push kick to the body from Costa. Body kick from him and then a brief flurry of punches.



Oblique kick for Costa. He lands another and then stumbles for a moment against the cage. He resets quickly though and fires off a few more strikes. Low kicks from him now. He lands a crisp superman punch now.



High kick from Costa wobbles Erosa. He does a good job of recovering though and lands a nice hook. Straight punches from Costa.



Erosa overcommits on a missed punch and stumbles forward. Costa tries to capitalize by pressing forward with a flurry of strikes.



Left hand lands for Costa. He goes for another head kick, but this time eats a counter punch afterwards. Jumping back kick from Costa to the body as Erosa was pressing forward.



Solid body kick for Costa and a punch too, but Erosa eats it. Now Erosa closes the distance and looks for a takedown. He’s able to land it and is in side control with 30 seconds to work. Costa with upkicks to fend off his foe in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two



left hand for Costa. He lands another big left. Now he pops off the jab as Erosa looks to fire back. Another left hand gets through for Costa.



Low kick for Costa and now Erosa is in on a takedown attempt. He lands it, but Costa is soon working for a guillotine choke from his back. Erosa stays patient on top though and gets free from that. Costa looking to stand against the cage, but Erosa stays in tight to prevent him breaking free.



Elbow and a knee from Erosa. He lands another few knees to the body, then Costa manages to break free. Costa still threatening his hard straight left.



Oblique kick for Costa. Straight lands for Erosa. Kick to the body from Costa. Now a left hand again. Erosa trying to slug it out now. Now he changes it up looking for a takedown, but Costa lands on top. Erosa up quickly though.



Erosa with punches as Costa is backed up against the cage. Costa lands now. Side kick upstairs from Erosa, but without much power. He continues on the attack late in the round.



Round Three



Costa lands that left hand. Body kick for Erosa. Now one from Costa. Erosa into the clinch against the cage. He works for some knees to the midsection from here.



Erosa tries for a takedown, but only succeeds in dragging Costa down on top of him. Erosa upkicks to create space and get back up.



Erosa pressuring. Low kick from Costa and a punch from Erosa. More pressure from Erosa and lets his hands go. More straight punches from him. Solid left hand from Costa.



Costa with a left hook now and clinches up briefly afterwards. Another glancing left hook from Costa. Erosa gets through with a punch now. Erosa works to the body and head nicely.



Costa backs up but Erosa presses after him with urgency. Exchange in close and both are landing punches. Slightly crisper shots from Costa, but Erosa is a bit busier. Dog fight here. High kick gets through for Erosa but Costa doesn’t flinch. Costa gets a takedown but opts to stand back up.



Erosa lands with the right hand. He goes for a jumping knee to the body. Knee for Costa now. Erosa just misses with a spinning backfist. Costa with a final left hand as Erosa misses on another spinning back fist attempt.



Decision



Costa had a strong first round in which he rocked Erosa with a head kick, but to his credit Erosa fought back stronger as the fight went on, particularly in the final round where his striking pressure and intensity led to a thrilling back-and-forth finale. In the end though it’s Costa who does enough to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).

