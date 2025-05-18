Michael Morales TKO’s Gilbert Burns In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 256

Michael Morales made a big impression in the main event of UFC Fight Night 256 tonight by TKO’ing Gilbert Burns in the first round to extend his undefeated career record to 18-0.



Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in Las Vegas!



Solid calf kick for Burns. Now a low kick from Morales. Long range right hook from Morales. Head kick attempt from Burns is blocked.



Jab from Morales. Straight right gets through for Morales as he surges forward. Right hand and a left lands for Burns.



Jab for Morales. He continues to pump that out and then lands a calf kick. Morales sneaks through an uppercut and goes for follow-up punches, but Burns counters with a takedown. Morales back up quickly but being pressed into the cage now by Burns.



Morales breaks away while landing a right hand. A barrage of blows follow from Morales and Burns sinks to the canvas! More blows land as he remains dazed on the mat and it looks like this one is on the verge of being stopped.



However, Burns suddenly tries to make a scramble to freedom and starts to work upright, before being put back down again by more thumping punches from Morales that seal an impressive TKO victory over the veteran at 3.39mins of the opening round.