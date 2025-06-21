Nazim Sadykhov TKO’s Nikolas Motta In Stand-Up War At UFC On ABC 8

Nazim Sadykhov emerged victorious by TKO in front of his home fans in Azerbaijan in a highly entertaining back-and-forth war with Nikolas Motta at UFC On ABC 8.



Round One



Sadykhov with an early oblique kick. He tries for a side kick upstairs now, but it doesn’t get through. Inside leg kick from him and a chopping low kick from Motta in response.



Solid body kick for Sadykhov. Reaching left hand from Sadykhov countered by Motta. Jab for Sadykhov. Sadykhov with a body punch, then a couple of punches upstairs as Motta looked for a kick.



Motta comes rushing forward with strikes and lands a ripping punch to the body. Motta applying a lot of pressure here and follows Sadykhov across the cage then unleashes a barrage of punches. Sadykhov is covering up and trying to bob and weave and catch punches on his guard, but then starts to wilt and sinks to the mat for a moment.



Sadykhov back up and Motta again unleashes a massive flurry and his opponents once again does his best to cover up and ride the storm out.



Now Sadykhov is suddenly breaking out of his defensive shell and going on the attack, landing a strike and then upstairs with a head kick. Motta now the one backing up and perhaps running low on gas after his earlier onslaughts. Sadykhov trying to pick him apart, but Motta survives.



Motta with a brief flurry, but not as potent as before. Sadykhov shoots in for a takedown, but has to settle for clinching up against the cage late in the round. Final second and Sadykhov lands a couple of strikes upstairs.



Round Two



Left hand for Motta. Fast high kick from Sadykhov is defended. Now a high kick attempt from Motta. Clipping right hook from Sadykhov.



Sadykhov the one stalking his man now and then attempts a spinning head kick that’s blocked. Sadykhov with an elbow that opens a cut to Motta’s head. Motta still pressing forward though and both men are making a good fight of this.



Short flurry from Sadykhov connects. Now it’s Motta who lands and gets an elbow through the guard. More punches land for Sadykhov. Motta is really wearing this now, but his warrior spirit is carrying him through as he’s still on his feet and fighting back.



Clean series of punches down the pipe from Sadykhov. Motta showing impressive durability. Another flurry and then Sadykhov clinches against the cage.



He rips to the body and then back upstairs. Motta punches back, but then Sadykhov hammers home more punches, with two big hook proving to be the final straw as he finally slumps to the canvas, with the ref rushing in to wave the fight off immediately afterwards.



The Azerbaijan fans are loving it as the hometown hero wins in style in one of the most exciting back-and-forth battles of the year so far.