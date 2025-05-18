Nursulton Ruziboev Beats Dustin Stoltzfus By Decision At UFC Fight Night 256

Nursulton Ruziboev’s solid striking helped him to edge out Dustin Stoltzfus on the scorecards tonight at UFC Fight Night 256.



Round One

Front kick to the body for Ruziboev. He lands another kick. Low kick from Stoltzfus. Jab for Ruziboev and an inside leg kick.



Low kick for Stoltzfus is greeted by punches from Ruziboev. Ruziboev steps in and an unfortunate clash of heads puts him down. Stoltzfus moving on top and jumps for a guillotine choke. Ruziboev trying to keep calm as Stoltzfus continues to try to finish this choke on top. Suddenly Ruziboev manages to transition to gain top position.



Ruziboev taking his time on top. Stoltzfus manages to drive back up to his feet and press Ruziboev into the cage. Ruziboev breaks free while landing punches.



Spinning kick from Ruziboev. He tries it again but misses. Nice right hand for Ruziboev. He lands another. Another couple of punches from him as he starts to build momentum late in the round. Uppercut lands too now. Ruziboev changes things up by landing a takedown and stays on top in the final 10 seconds.



Round Two



Head kick attempt from Ruziboev is blocked. Leg kick for Stoltzfus. Spinning kick from Ruziboev at least partially lands. Uppercut from Ruziboev bloodies his opponents nose. Stoltzfus clinches up and Ruziboev drops to the mat trying for a kimura, but doesn’t have it. Stoltzfus now able to settle on top as blood leaks from his nose onto Ruziboev.



Stoltzfus working for a possible d’arce choke, but Ruziboev successfully fends that off. Ruziboev scrambling and manages to get on top as Stoltzfus fails on a guillotine attempt. Knee to the body for Ruziboev. Now a punch gets through. Solid right hand as well, and Stoltzfus tries for a leg lock. Ruziboev breaks free from that and then drops back down on top with ground-and-pound.



Right hands from Ruziboev. Stoltzfus tries to escape, but can’t quite get free. Stoltzfus with a few punches from his back at the end of the round.



Round Three



Jab for Stoltzfus. Kick from Ruziboev. Calf kick for Stoltzfus. Another calf kick for him takes Ruziboev off his feet for a moment, but he quickly gets back upright.



Kick to the body for Stoltzfus. Low kick from Stoltzfus and a punch in response from Ruziboev. The same sequence repeats. Right hand for Ruziboev. Now a spinning kick to the body.



Hard straight right from Ruziboev. Wheel kick attempt from Stoltzfus. Ruziboev with a punch. Stoltzfus lands a takedown and is now in half-guard and looking to pass. The action starts to stall as Stoltzfus settles for just being on top without looking for strikes.



Final minute and Stoltzfus manages to get to mount. However Ruziboev immediately gets back out of that. Ruziboev drives up now and presses him into the cage. Stoltzfus tries for a guillotine but can’t lock it in.



Back to striking they go now. Missed spinning backfist from Ruziboev in the final second.



Decision



A competitive fight then, but Ruziboev was landing the more damaging blows for much of the fight and able to hold his own on the mat too, so it’s he who emerges with the unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).



