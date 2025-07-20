Paulo Costa Beats Roman Kopylov By Decision At UFC 318

Paulo Costa finally got back to his old self tonight at UFC 318 with a convincing striking display that led to him beating Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision.



Round One

Costa rushes out to start looking determined. Low kick for Kopylov. Now a heavy leg kick from Costa. He lands a heavy inside leg kick now.



Left hand for Kopylov. Another low kick for Costa. Costa with a right hand as Kopylov works to the body. Kick for Costa.



Hard body kick for Kopylov. Now an inside leg kick from him. Kick for Costa. Jab from Costa. Low kick for Costa and a punch over the top in response from Kopylov.



Calf kick for Costa then misses on a power punch. Another calf kick from Costa. Good straight left from Kopylov. Solid body punch for Costa.



Head kick attempt from Costa. Now back to the low kick. Body punch from Kopylov. Body kick for Costa. Left hand for Kopylov. Big swing and a miss from Costa.



Body kick for Kopylov. Inside leg kick for Costa. Now a body punch. Big right hand from Costa puts Kopylov down while also sending his mouthpiece flying. Kopylov hanging on in there though on the mat without taking too much damage and then gets back up.



Body kick for Costa. Ref stops the action to give Kopylov his mouthpiece back.



Round Two



Calf kicks exchanged. Body punch from Kopylov. Hard body kick for Costa and then another one behind it. Kopylov starting to flinch when Costa loads up. Costa with another solid body kick.



A couple of punches land for Kopylov. Costa with another solid strike. Body kick for Kopylov. Jab for him. Punch and a body kick from Costa.



Right hand for Costa. Body punch from Kopylov. Ripping body punches from Costa. Straight right from Costa puts Kopylov back on his heels, but he stays upright.



Knee from Costa to the body. Now a body kick. A right hand lands too. Another body kick. Jab for Kopylov. Costa stalking his opponent now. Kopylov lands a nice right hand though.



Another jab gets through for Kopylov. A couple of body shots too now. left hand for Kopylov. Low kick from Costa. Hard body kick for Costa.



Right hand from Costa. High kick attempt from Kopylov misses. Kopylov lands a punch as the horn sounds.



Round Three



Inside leg kick for Costa. Now a body punch from Kopylov. Inside leg kick again from Costa. Kopylov trying to apply pressure, but not letting his strikes go.



Front kick to the body for Costa. Straight left lands for Kopylov. Body kick for Kopylov. Body punch from Costa. They trade body punches.



Right hand upstairs from Costa. Hard right hook from Kopylov wobbled Costa for a split-second but he recovers well.



Body kick for Kopylov. Right hand from Costa. Body kick for Costa. Grazing left hand for Kopylov and then to the body.



Kopylov backs Costa up and launches a few punches, but Costa just sticks his tongue out at him.



Costa targets the body again. Now a takedown attempt from Costa that doesn’t pay off. Punch lands for Kopylov. He lands a right hand.



Costa tries to clinch up, but the striking continues. Big punch for Costa. He’s putting extra sting in these final strikes. Kopylov goes for a final head kick attempt, but falls off-balance in the process.



Decision

It’s been many years since we last saw Costa fighting this way with real intent, purpose and aggression, and it’s paid off for him as he emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).