Rafael Fiziev Beats Ignacio Bahamondes By Decision At UFC On ABC 8

Rafael Fiziev was able to win all three rounds against Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC On ABC 8 to earn a unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Leg kick for Fiziev. Now a leg kick from Bahamondes. Now a calf kick from him. Body punch from Fiziev. Low kick from Bahamondes is checked.



Thigh kick from Fiziev now. Side kick to the body from Bahamondes. Punch from Fiziev. Another side kick to the body for Bahamondes. Both come close with big punches and then Fiziev lands a hook. Inside leg kick from Bahamondes.



Both fighters switching stances frequently here. Jab from Bahamondes. Inside leg kick from him. Lunging body punch from Fiziev. Step-in left hook lands for Fiziev.



Spinning kick from Bahamondes misses. Fiziev with a right hand. Axe kick attempt from Bahamondes misses. Body kick from Fiziev at the end of the round.

Round Two



Body kick from Bahamondes. Bahamondes just misses with a head kick as Fiziev pulls back his head matrix style to avoid it.



Bahamondes clinches up against the cage now while looking for a possible takedown. Fiziev defends that and lands a hook on his way back out.



Bahamondes clinches up again and tries for a single-leg. Fiziev turns him into the cage and immediately lands strikes, but Bahamondes moves away. A few strikes in close now but neither man landed cleanly.



Another spinning head kick from Bahamondes misses. Body kick from Fiziev. Two spinning kicks from Bahamondes whistle past the evasive target.



Calf kick for Fiziev. Jab for Bahamondes. Leg kick for him. Right hook gets through from Bahamondes. Now a body kick from Fiziev.



Jab for Bahamondes, Fiziev lands and then Bahamondes threatens with a head kick. Fiziev swiftly closes the distance to land a nice takedown. He opts to stand over Bahamondes and land kicks to the leg, but his opponent gets back up.



Fiziev in on another successful takedown attempt. Bahamondes tries for a guillotine submission but Fiziev gets free of that. Fiziev opts to stand over him again and Bahamondes gets back up. Final 10 seconds of the round. Fiziev moves side to side and then perfectly times a punch down the pipe that knocks Bahamondes off-balance to the mat just as the horn sounds.



Round Three



Counter jab from Fiziev. Now he rips to the body with a couple of punches. Inside leg kick from him. One-two for Bahamondes. He misses on another spinning head kick attempt.



Step-in jab for Fiziev. Bahamondes feels out with his jab. Left hand gets through for Bahamondes and then there’s a bit of a flurry on both sides without clean connections.



Good straight left for Bahamondes. Fiziev trying to get that back and steps into a punch, but then lands one of his own. Spinning kick just misses from Bahamondes.



Leg kick for Bahamondes. Another missed spinning kick from Bahamondes thanks to the evasive maneouvers of Fiziev. Fiziev able to land a takedown, but Bahamondes is back up quickly.



Left hook and uppercuts from Fiziev then avoids the latest head kick attempt. Nice body shot for Fiziev. Jab for Bahamondes. They clinch up in the center of the Octagon. Bahamondes walks Fiziev over to the cage.



Fiziev breaks free. One-two for Bahamondes. Another couple of strikes land for him. Short right lands for Fiziev. Fiziev in on a good takedown in the final minute and puts Bahamondes on his back.



Fiziev looking for ground-and-pound, but Bahamondes landing hard elbows from his back to open up a cut. Fiziev opts to stand back up. Bahamondes goes for a kick, but Fiziev uses that to bring him back down late in the round. Bahamondes trying for a leg lock, but Fiziev steps out of that and looks for ground-and-pound.



Decision



Fiziev was able to edge out the striking action here while also showing off some good takedowns at times to help ensure the fight was going in his favor, leading to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).