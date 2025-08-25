Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja KO’d Pro-Wrestler In Sickening Assault Live On Kick

MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son Raja could be in serious trouble after he appeared to brutally assault a pro-wrestler during an event streamed live on the Kick platform on Saturday night.



Raja Jackson, an MMA fighter with a 1-1 pro record and 3-0 amateur record, had orginally attended an independent Knokx pro-wrestling event in California to support a friend, but due to a sequence of events eventually got into the ring against a wrestler known as Syko Stu.



However, when he got into the ring, Jackson went far beyond what anyone expected as he slammed Stu to the mat so hard that he knocked him out cold.



Raja then proceeded to rain down more than 20 heavy ground-and-pound blows to the still unconscious wrestler in a sickening assault that put his victim’s life in grave danger.



Other alarmed wrestler’s involved in the event then rushed in to drag the still fired-up Raja off as Stu lay bloodied and motionless on the canvas.



How did the situation escalate to this point?



Well, the thing is that Raja was actually being filmed live on the Kick streaming platform the whole time, even long before he actually set foot into the ring, and so it’s possible to see in real time how the horrifying events unfolded.



The initial flashpoint occurred an hour-and-a-half earlier when Raja was being introduced to the pro-wrestlers behind the venue.

Syko Stu appeared and seemed to be under the impression that Raja was part of the show, and while it’s not clear at this stage whether that was actually supposed to be the case, when he proceeded to hit him over the head with an empty beer can, things quickly turned sour.



Raja reacted angrily and looked ready to fight, but others intervened and eventually he seemed to calm down enough to accept an apology from Stu, and was subsequently invited to take part in the event.

It’s hard to say for sure up to this point how much of this was pre-planned, but it seems likely that Raja was actually supposed to be part of the show.



However, Raja appeared to genuinely hold a grudge against Syko Stu, and with his Kick followers egging him on, he gave a chilling warning about what was going to happen as he sat ring-side waiting for his turn to get into the action.



“I’ll tell you guys this: they told me to hit him and just leave,” Raja said. “Somebody would pull me off of him and leave. I’m telling you, I’m gonna hit him as many times as I can – watch!”

And sure enough, when the time came he did follow through with that seemingly premeditated plan, sending his reportedly “flat-lined” victim to hospital and potentially putting himself in serious trouble with the police, who are now investigating the incident and have an overwhelming amount of evidence to work with.



“At the end of the day I’m gonna stand up for my f****ng self, because I’m tired of everyone playing with me bruh – real sh*t!” a still amped-up Raja could be heard saying after he was escorted out of the building while still being filmed.



Raja’s whole descent into madness and the assault itself can be watched in the video of the live stream below, and scroll down to read reactions from Raja’s father Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s and others to what happened.

Retired UFC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has since spoken out about what his son did.



“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja,” ‘Rampage’ wrote in a statement.



“I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable.

“Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match.

“Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show.

“It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this.

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith.

“That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.

“I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

The Knokx pro-wrestling outfit also issued a statement about the shocking events that unfolded at their show.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr Stuart Smith (Styko Stu as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being).

“What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr Smith.

“This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.

“In the 17 years of operation of KnockX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologise to our patrons and fans.”

And finally, veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer summed up the situation with his initial reaction upon watching what had happened.

“Good lord this may be the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a ring,” Meltzer wrote on X.