Serhiy Sidey Defeats Cameron Smotherman By Decision At UFC On ESPN 67

Serhiy Sidey showed off his striking and wrestling against Cameron Smotherman tonight at UFC On ESPN 67 to secure a ananimous decision victory.



Round One



Jab for Sidey to start. Calf kick for Sidey now. He lands another. Sidey loads up on a stronger calf kick and then back to the jab.



Smotherman in the center of the Octagon, but yet to get going. Sidey looks to strike and this time Smotherman fires of punches on the counter.



Sidey punches upstairs to disguise a level change to work for a takedown, but Smotherman manages to stay upright as they reach the cage.



Smotherman able to get out of that clinch. Body punch from Sidey and Smotherman fires off a combination in response.



Body-head combo for Sidey as Smotherman also connects. Hooks from Sidey and a knee to the body, then clinches to work Smotherman over to the cage.



Knees exchanged and then they break apart. Smotherman knocks Sidey off-balance for a moment. Good rip to the body from Smotherman.



Sidey with a couple of nice sneaky elbow strikes. Wheel kick attempt from Sidey at the end of the round misses.



Round Two



Sidey with an early takedown attempt and he lands it. Smotherman trying to get back to his feet, but Sidey stays heavy on him to try to break his base. Smotherman able to stand facing the cage then turns and gets away.



Sidey circling now. Good counter right hand from Sidey as Smotherman came forward. Body punch from Sidey. Smotherman looks to jab to the jab now. Another body punch from him.



Step-in knee upstairs from Sidey. Smotherman throws a combo out and Sidey counters with an uppercut. Body kick for Sidey.



Jab for Smotherman. Inside leg kick for Sidey. Sidey looking for another takedown now, but Smotherman tries to resist as he faces into the cage. Sidey tries to sweep the leg, but then just elevates him and drops him down to the mat.



Smotherman trying to work to his feet under pressure and does so. Sidey drags him back down to one knee. Smotherman back up though. Light punches from Sidey. Sidey lands another takedown and Smotherman gets straight back up. Sidey stays clinched up in the final seconds of the round.



Round Three

Sidey circles as Smotherman tries to find a home for his punches without much success. Jabs from Sidey. Jab for Smotherman.



Sidey suddenly drives in for a takedown and lands it. Smotherman immediately looking to work back up, but Sidey goes for a d’arce choke and rolls with it. Smotherman survives that attempt though. Sidey trying to go for it again, but Smotherman escapes and manages to work to his feet.



Half the round remaining. Jab for Smotherman. More circling from Sidey. Glancing hook from Smotherman. He lands a right hand now and fires off a couple more.



Jab for Smotherman. Constant circling from Sidey. Nicely timed right hand from Sidey. Sidey attempts a takedown, but it doesn’t pay off this time.



Combination from Smotherman as Sidey covers up. Glancing left hand from Sidey. Smotherman attempts a jumping knee that misses. Another swing and a miss from Smotherman in the final second of the fight.



Decision



Sidey was clearly the faster, slicker and more active striker of the two in the first two rounds and also was mixing in some nice takedowns too, albeit without too much meaningful control time on top. Then in the final five minutes he played it safe and looked to just steer clear of Smotherman, who tried to get something going on the feet, which proved to be too little, too late. Sidey wins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2).