UFC 314 Countdown (Full Video)

By Ross Cole

Watch the full UFC 314 Countdown show which takes a closer look at the two fights that top the bill as Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes prepare to fight for the vacant featherweight title, while Paddy Pimblett gets his biggest fight to date in the co-main event against Michael Chandler.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

