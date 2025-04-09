Check out the second episode of UFC 314 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Miami.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Alexander Volkanovski Understands Why People Have Doubts Ahead Of His Comeback At UFC 314
Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will return from a 14-month layoff on Saturday night to fight Diego Lopes for the vacant 145lb title, and ...
UFC 314 Embedded Episode 2
Paddy Pimblett And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In War Of Words
Paddy Pimblett fights Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday night, but he’s still had time to engage in a ...