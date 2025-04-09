UFC 314 Embedded Episode 2

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Check out the second episode of UFC 314 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Miami.

Check out the second episode of UFC 314 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Miami.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Alexander Volkanovski Understands Why People Have Doubts Ahead Of His Comeback At UFC 314

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will return from a 14-month layoff on Saturday night to fight Diego Lopes for the vacant 145lb title, and ...

UFC 314 Embedded Episode 2

Check out the second episode of UFC 314 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Miami.

Paddy Pimblett And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In War Of Words

Paddy Pimblett fights Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday night, but he’s still had time to engage in a ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United