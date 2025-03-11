UFC 314 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Watch the new UFC 314 promo video, which focuses on three of the biggest fights on the stacked April 12th card in Florida, including the vacant featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes that headlines the show, while Michael Chandler fights Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event and the debut of former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull against Yair Rodriguez.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

