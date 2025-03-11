Watch the new UFC 314 promo video, which focuses on three of the biggest fights on the stacked April 12th card in Florida, including the vacant featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes that headlines the show, while Michael Chandler fights Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event and the debut of former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull against Yair Rodriguez.
Ross Cole
