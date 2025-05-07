UFC 315 Embedded Episode 2

By Ross Cole

Watch the second episode of UFC 315 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Montreal, Canada.

Watch the second episode of UFC 315 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Montreal, Canada.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez Booked For UFC 317

A women’s flyweight fight between Viviane Araujo and Tracy Cortez has been added to the UFC 317 card during International Fight Week in Las ...

UFC 315 Embedded Episode 2

Watch the second episode of UFC 315 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s event in Montreal, Canada.

Bo Nickal’s Coach Mike Brown Speaks Out After His First Loss

Bo Nickal suffered his first career loss on Saturday night after being TKO’d by Reiner de Ridder at UFC On ESPN 67 and now ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United