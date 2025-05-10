Ahead of tonight’s UFC 315 event in Montreal, Canada, check out the two final episodes from the Embedded series.
Ahead of tonight’s UFC 315 event in Montreal, Canada, check out the two final episodes from the Embedded series.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 315 Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 315 results live as they happen from Montreal, Canada as welterweight champion Belal Muhammad ...
UFC 315 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6
Ahead of tonight’s UFC 315 event in Montreal, Canada, check out the two final episodes from the Embedded series.
UFC 315 Weigh-In Results And Video
The UFC 315 weigh-ins have now taken place in Montreal and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.