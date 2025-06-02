UFC 316 Countdown Video

By Ross Cole

Below you can watch the full UFC 316 Countdown video featuring a closer look at the main event bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, plus the women’s bantamweight title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Below you can watch the full UFC 316 Countdown video featuring a closer look at the main event bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, plus the women’s bantamweight title clash between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Kayla Harrison Sees Weakness In Julianna Pena’s Pre-Fight Trash-Talk

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has been eager to talk trash about title challenger Kayla Harrison in the build-up to their fight in ...

UFC 316 Countdown Video

Below you can watch the full UFC 316 Countdown video featuring a closer look at the main event bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili ...

UFC 316 Fight Card

UFC 316 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 7th in Newark, New Jersey and we’ve got the full fight card for you below. ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United