Check out the 2nd episode of UFC 316 Embedded as the stars of the show continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in New Jersey.
Ross Cole
UFC 316 Embedded Episode 2
Maycee Barber’s Coach Reveals She Still Wanted To Fight After Seizure
Maycee Barber was forced to withdraw from her main event fight with Erin Blanchfield at UFC On ESPN 68 on Saturday night literally just ...
Tom Aspinall Says as Far He’s Concerned Jon Jones Is Now Retired
Tom Aspinall has grown increasingly tired with Jon Jones mind games in recent months and it’s now got to the point where he is ...