Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 316 results live as they happen from New Jersey as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Sean O’Malley in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley

Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong

Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang

Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz

MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski