UFC 316 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 316 results live as they happen from New Jersey as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Sean O'Malley in the main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 316 results live as they happen from New Jersey as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Sean O’Malley in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley
Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix
Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong
Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang
Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski

