Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 316 results live as they happen from New Jersey as bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches Sean O’Malley in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland
Prelims
Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski
