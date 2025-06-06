UFC 316 Weigh-In results And Video

The UFC 316 weigh-ins have now taken place in New Jersey and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135) Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135) Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)Mario Bautista (135.1) vs. Patchy Mix (135.1)Kevin Holland ...
The UFC 316 weigh-ins have now taken place in New Jersey and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135) Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135) Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185) Mario Bautista (135.1) vs. Patchy Mix (135.1) Kevin Holland (170.1) vs. Vicente Luque (170)
Prelims
Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125.1) Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205) Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (251) Andreas Gustafsson (170) vs. Khaos Williams (170)
Early Prelims
Wang Cong (125) vs. Ariane da Silva (132) – Da Silva missed weight by 6lbs. Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145.1) Yanal Ashmouz (155) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156) Mark Choinski (155) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155)
