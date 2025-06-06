UFC 316 Weigh-In results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC 316 weigh-ins have now taken place in New Jersey and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)
Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135)
Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)
Mario Bautista (135.1) vs. Patchy Mix (135.1)
Kevin Holland (170.1) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Prelims

Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125.1)
Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265) vs. Serghei Spivac (251)
Andreas Gustafsson (170) vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Early Prelims

Wang Cong (125) vs. Ariane da Silva (132) – Da Silva missed weight by 6lbs.
Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145.1)
Yanal Ashmouz (155) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)
Mark Choinski (155) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155)

