UFC 317 Embedded Episode 1

By Ross Cole

The UFC 317 Embedded series is underway ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas and you can watch the first episode below.

The UFC 317 Embedded series is underway ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas and you can watch the first episode below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 317 Embedded Episode 1

The UFC 317 Embedded series is underway ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas and you can watch the first episode below.

UFC 317 Countdown (Full Video)

Watch the full UFC 317 Countdown show ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, featuring a closer look at the two title fights ...

UFC 317 Fight Card

UFC 317 takes place this coming Saturday night, 28th June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United