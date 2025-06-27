UFC 317 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 317 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can check out what all the fighters weighed in at below.



Main Card



Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Felipe Lima (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (136)



Prelims

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jose Delgado (145.5)

Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)

Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Niko Price (170.5) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)

Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs. Alvin Hines (259.5)

Chris Ewert (n/a) vs. Jackson McVey (185) – fight cancelled.