UFC Fight Night 249: Mackenzie Dern And Amanda Ribas Pre-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Below you’ll find pre-fight media day Q&A’s with this weekend’s UFC FIght Night 249 headliners Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3VNrO5u7tw

Below you’ll find pre-fight media day Q&A’s with this weekend’s UFC FIght Night 249 headliners Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3VNrO5u7tw

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 249: Mackenzie Dern And Amanda Ribas Pre-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find pre-fight media day Q&A’s with this weekend’s UFC FIght Night 249 headliners Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3VNrO5u7tw

Joe Rogan Says Jon Jones $30 Million Payday Demand Rumor Was False

Joe Rogan recently claimed on his JRE podcast that he’d heard that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was holding out for a $30 million ...

Michael Bisping Dismisses Colby Covington’s Middleweight Aspirations

Colby Covington has started the year by teasing the possibility of a move up to middleweight and interest in fighting Sean Strickland, but Michael ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United