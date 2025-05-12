UFC Fight Night 256 Fight Card

UFC Fight night 256 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 17th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and we've got the full fight card below. In the main event veteran campaigner Gilbert Burns attempts to fight his way out of a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against the undefeated Michael Morales, who is 5-0 in the UFC so far. In the co-main event Paul Craig finds himself in real need of a win after losing five of his last six fights. To do so he'll have to get the better of Rodolfo Bellato, who has picked up a win and a draw so far in the Octagon. Sodiq Yusuff comes in off back-to-back defeats to fight Mairon Santos, who has won both his UFC fights to go 15-1 for his career overall. Dustin Stoltzfus suffered a 1st round KO loss followed by a 1st round KO win last year and now moves on to fight Nursulton Rusiboev, who is coming off a TKO victory earlier in the year that took his UFC run to 3-1. Both Julian Erosa and Melquizael Costa are riding a wave of momentum heading into their fight after winning their previous three bouts. Gabriel Green hasn't been seen in the Octagon since a 14 second KO loss two years ago, but he now returns to open the main card against the debuting Matheus Camilo, who is 9-2 in his career so far. Main Card Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa Gabriel Green vs. Matheus Camilo Prelims Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moisés Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa Yadier Del Valle vs. Connor Matthews Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes Park Hyun-sung vs. Carlos Hernandez Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro