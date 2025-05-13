UFC Fight Night 256 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 256 event in Las Vegas, which features Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales in the welterweight main event.

Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 256 event in Las Vegas, which features Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales in the welterweight main event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci Set For UFC 318

Amanda Ribas’ next fight will be against Tabatha Ricci at UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19th. The 31-year-old Ribas is coming ...

UFC Fight Night 256 Promo Video

Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 256 event in Las Vegas, which features Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales ...

Jose Aldo Says He Knew He Was Going To Retire At UFC 315 In Canada

Jose Aldo announced that he’s likely going to retire after suffering a decision loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United