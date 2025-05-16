UFC Fight Night 256 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC Fight Night 256 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)

Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205)

Mairon Santos (155.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (155.5)

Nursulton Ruziboev (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145)

Matheus Camilo (155) vs. Gabe Green (154.5)

Prelims

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Tainara Lisboa (135.5) vs. Luana Santos (136)

Connor Matthews (145) vs. Yadier del Valle (145.5)

Denise Gomes (115) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Carlos Hernandez (126) vs. HyunSung Park (125.5)

Tecia Pennington (114.5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

