UFC On ABC 8 Pre-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Below you’ll find UFC On ABC 8 pre-fight interviews with the main and co-main event stars of this weekend’s event in Azerbaijan. Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

