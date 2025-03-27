UFC On ESPN 64 Pre-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Brandon Moreno / Steve Erceg Drew Dober Manuel Torres Kevin Gastelum Joe Pyfer Raul Rosas Jr

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 64 pre-fight interviews with the main card stars of Saturday night’s event in Mexico City.

Brandon Moreno / Steve Erceg

Drew Dober

Manuel Torres






Kevin Gastelum

Joe Pyfer

Raul Rosas Jr

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

